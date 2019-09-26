McClafferty returns to Finsbury as partner

McClafferty (pictured) worked at Finsbury for 14 years, prior to joining MERC in 2016.

At Finsbury he spent eight years in senior client-facing roles, advising boards, CEOs and senior executives on strategic areas.

This included media relations, financial communications and investor relations, employee engagement, executive transition and organisational change, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and reputation management.

Previously, he spent more than five years at Brunswick, where he advised FTSE 100 clients, and has also spent a year in-house at ICI as their corporate communications manager.

He will be based at Finsbury’s London office, splitting his time with Dublin.