Business purpose is becoming No. 1 objective for CEOs

Our cover star Chip Bergh from Levi’s led 145 CEOs in signing a letter to the Senate demanding the government take action on stemming gun violence.

One CEO was Richard Edelman, boss of the world’s largest PR firm. He went on Fox Business to state this case. Other signatories included the CEOs of the top four marketing services holding companies: IPG, Omnicom, Publicis and WPP.

The development comes weeks after 181 CEOs signed a pledge from the Business Roundtable declaring purpose should have equal billing with shareholder value in the pursuance of corporations’ objectives.

Levi’s chimed in on the gun safety issue 12 months ago through its Safer Tomorrow Fund. It has also been active in encouraging Americans to vote in elections. As Bergh says: "My title is CEO, but I actually think a big part of my role is chief values officer and ensuring this company lives up to our legacy and to not be afraid."

CEOs see the current business climate as an "existential moment" for their companies. However, PRWeek and Boston University’s second Bellwether Communications Survey shows communicators fully understand they have to revolutionize their practice to meet these challenges, but they’re being thwarted by out-of-touch CEOs and C-suites.

PRWeek's Purpose Principles conference on October 16-17 in Chicago will attempt to square this circle, define the characteristics of authentic and meaningful business purpose and outline the modern CCO's role.

