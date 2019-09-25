Former Edelman Digital global EVP Adam Hirsch to join W2O

NEW YORK: Edelman’s Adam Hirsch is joining W2O as digital experience practice lead.

Hirsch said in a LinkedIn post that he will join W2O next week after two and a half months of job hunting since leaving Edelman.

"Throughout my interview experience, I was impressed with the company’s leadership, expertise, passion and vision for the path forward," he wrote in the post.

Hirsch worked at Edelman for more than six years, with a five-month hiatus. His most recent role at the agency, which he had been in since rejoining the agency in 2015 was global EVP of Edelman’s digital practice.

In between stints at Edelman, Hirsch worked at interactive charity broadcast network Chideo as chief digital officer starting at the end of 2014. Previously, he was EVP of emerging media and technology at Edelman digital since 2012.

The firm said it is not planning to replace him.

Hirsch has also served as chief digital officer at Do Something, which works to motivate young people to take action to create social change via national campaigns and grants for projects. He has also worked at Mashable, NYC Living Realty and Peter Ashe Real Estate.

Jessica Clifton, who worked at the firm for seven years, most recently as EVP of digital and brand marketing and U.S. head of Edelman Digital, left the firm to found marketing consultancy Low Earth Orbit and brought on Kevin King as adviser of global marketing strategy.

King recently departed his position as Citizen Relations’ global chief digital officer. He was previously global head of Edelman Digital and was replaced in that role in January by Thomas Crampton.