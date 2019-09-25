In Pictures: Which PR agencies shone at the Global Climate Strike?

Last week’s global climate strike largely comprised passionate school kids with "paint still fresh on their banners, chanting and singing their little hearts out".

That’s how James Herring, the founder of Taylor Herring, described it.

"There was an amazingly good-spirited vibe amongst the crowd, but the message came out loud and clear that they needed adults and a wider groups of people involved to elevate the profile of the cause," he added.

A small but boisterous chunk of those adults came from the PR industry. More than a dozen agency leaders pledged to support staff at the strike, and among the hundreds of thousands that descended upon Westmister were crews of agencies waving placards in solidarity.

On the day, the likes of Taylor Herring, Blurred, Tin Man, Manifest, The Academy, the PRCA and others attended the march.

PRWeek also popped down to take a look at how the industry’s finest got on, with a particular interest in seeing how comms professionals creative placards and messages stacked up against future generations.

Here is a selection of the best signs and moments from the day.