Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Whether you’re in congested Midtown for Advertising Week, even more congested Midtown for the U.N. General Assembly or in Washington, DC, as impeachment proceedings begin, there’s a lot to talk about. Here’s a rundown.

The buzz...in Turtle Bay. A few days after teen climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed world leaders and got in a trolling match with President Donald Trump, a report from the U.N. is warning that the world’s oceans are already under dire strain from climate change, resulting in high risk to the world’s coastal regions. Discuss: Do agencies have an obligation to fight climate change?

...on Capitol Hill and on cable TV. Here’s the latest on impeachment. As President Trump wonders aloud, "Can you believe this?" the White House has reportedly agreed to release a transcript on Wednesday of Trump’s call with his Ukranian counterpart and the whistleblower report this week that was in part about that conversation. Check this out: Rudy Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy, via The Washington Post.

...at Advertising Week and when talking to your media friends. Vox Media is acquiring New York Media in an all-stock deal. New York owns and operates its namesake magazine and website as well as Vulture, The Cut and Grubstreet. In addition to its eponymous site, Vox runs The Verge, Recode and Eater. Don’t expect much to change at least for now, according to the deal’s principals.

...in healthcare and among parents worried about their kids vaping. Kevin Burns has resigned as CEO of Juul amid a broader shakeup at the highly scrutinized company. He’ll be replaced by ex-Altria executive K.C Crosthwaite, who is planning a "broad review of the company’s practices and policies." Altria bought 35% of Juul last year.

...among those of us -- make that all of us -- creeped out by Facebook buying a mind-reading company. Social media users have called Facebook’s deal for CTRL-Labs, which Business Insider calls a "mind-reading tech startup," "creepy" and "gross," but the company has bigger worries. The deal could set off red flags at the Federal Trade Commission, which has expressed concern about alleged anti-competitive behavior by technology giants.