PRCA reports double-digit growth and rapid expansion

The professional body’s turnover increased from £3.444m to £3.863m (12.1 per cent), marking 12 consecutive years of growth, and it welcomed 183 new corporate members.

In his opening address, Ingham also set out plans for "unprecedented investment" in services in the regions and nations, the launch of a new agency-client mediation service, and future expansion plans.



He also announced that the PRCA had run 124 free events since April alone and launched nine new groups in the last year, including PRCA Channel Islands last week.

The PRCA enrolled 1,483 people onto its CPD programme, an 80 per cent increase on last year, and increased its training programme offering from 156 courses to 170.

Setting out plans for the future, Ingham described the launch of a long-term piece of work addressing the client-consultancy relationship, and offering an objective mediation service for when things go wrong.

He added: "We take enormous pride in standing up for our industry; in campaigning on its behalf; in making the case for its ethical professionalism. And we have never done so with more strength.

"Our plan for the next twelve months is more ambitious than ever. We’re going to double down on our investment in services in the regions and nations of the UK. And we’re going to continue our work to consolidate industry representation under the voice and the banner of the PRCA. All with the goal of speaking up for our industry as the ethical, professional force for good we know it to be."

In an optimistic address, PRCA chairman Jim Donaldson said there was evidence "we're entering a whole new era of disruption and campaigning, and it will make for some interesting takes around the purpose of business and industry".