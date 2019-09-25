Women in PR opens branch in Wales

The launch in Wales is a part of Women in PR’s mission to increase the number and diversity of women in leadership roles in PR and communications and improve diversity and equality across the industry.

Women in PR is an independent network organisation that supports and represents women through dedicated events, content and programmes.

Women in PR Cymru will be led by co-founders Laurian Hubbard, who is currently seconded to the Cabinet Office as a Brexit campaign lead from the Intellectual Property Office, and Rachel Moss, who is head of communications at the Wales Audit Office.

Both are award-winning chartered PR professionals and, between them, hold professional qualifications and memberships of the CIPR, PRCA and Government Communications Service. They also volunteer on CIPR and GCS Committees alongside their new voluntary roles as Women in PR Cymru joint presidents.

"We’re very proud to be realising a long-held WPR ambition to create our first group outside of London. Wales has a rich pool of female PR talent, both in the private, public and third sectors," Women in PR UK president Bibi Hilton said.

"This is the first step in growing the WPR network across the UK in order to better support our members and increase the number and diversity of women in leadership in the industry."

Moss added: "We’ve reached out to women working in the PR and communications industry and they’ve been telling us that they want and need a network like this in Wales. It’s great to be linking up with Women in PR UK and supporting the impressive work they already do."

An official Women in PR Cymru launch event will take place on Thursday 24 October at Kuku, Park Plaza, in Cardiff at 5-8pm.

Those wishing to attend must sign up by Monday 21 October at the Women in PR website.