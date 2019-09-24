Edelman's Tari Haro named principal at Erie Street Capital

CHICAGO: Tari Haro, former Edelman EVP and lead of its B2B technology practice, has been named principal at investment and consulting firm Erie Street Capital.

Erie Street works with marketing services, media technology, strategic communications and other companies by investing capital and advising them on management and operations issues with "a special focus on digital transformation," it said in a statement.

Haro is based in Chicago and reporting to principal Jerry Graunke. Haro is not replacing anyone.

"I’m joining [Graunke] as a principal in the firm, but bring a new perspective as a sales and marketing operational partner," she said.

Haro will be responsible for building and scaling marketing and sales, managing its branding efforts and analyzing potential investments.

Haro has experience in both the agency and startup worlds. Previously, she was an EVP at Edelman, where she led the agency’s B2B technology practice for almost a year.

Edelman declined to comment on Haro’s departure or plans for filling the position.

Before Edelman, Haro was senior director of B2B marketing at Cars.com, CMO at SIM Partners and CMO at iCrossing.

In May, Erie Street invested, along with investment firm PSP Capital, in 3Q Digital, a San Mateo, California-based independent performance and digital marketing agency with 10 offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Erie Street also counts ICR, Huntsworth, Huron Consulting and other comms shops among its strategic communications clients.