Edelman names Aaron McLear US chair of public affairs

SAN FRANCISCO: Edelman has promoted Aaron McLear to U.S. chair of public affairs.

He will lead Edelman’s public affairs practitioners, who provide issues management and public policy support to companies, nonprofits and governments, according to a statement from the firm.

McLear was MD of public affairs and crisis for Edelman’s Western region, advising clients on crises, corporate reputation and political issues. He is a key adviser on Edelman U.S.' partnership with the Gun Safety Alliance and "has been the driving force" behind the firm’s commitment to gun safety, including its research on Leadership and Anti-Gun Violence, the firm said in a statement.

Before joining Edelman in May 2018, McLear worked at Uber for two years. He was the ride-hailing company’s director of public affairs for the U.S. Western region before overseeing the company’s corporate, consumer, internal, product and safety communications teams as director of central communications.

McLear also advised Neel Kashkari’s 2014 California gubernatorial campaign and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. McLear also served as press secretary for former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Republican National Committee. Additionally, he worked on the 2005 presidential inaugural committee and was communications director for the 2004 Ohio Bush-Cheney Campaign.

McLear and Edelman representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Edelman’s 2018 revenue was down 1% to $888.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.