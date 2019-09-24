Bully Pulpit Interactive buys Aperture Strategies

WASHINGTON: Bully Pulpit Interactive has purchased Aperture Strategies, the public affairs firm owned by veteran political operative Scott Mulhauser.

BPI president Andrew Bleeker said he began discussing a deal with Mulhauser in February and the two closed the acquisition this month.

The Aperture brand will be phased out. Mulhauser will become a partner leading the agency’s public affairs practice. Bleeker said there will be no staff reductions because of the deal.

Bleeker declined to discuss the financial details of the transaction, but characterized the combined revenue of the two firms as "we’re not a boutique agency. We’re probably mid-range," referring to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report rankings.

"People know us as a political and digital agency, but that hasn’t been all we are in many years," he said. "We’re now much more of a comms agency."

By acquiring Aperture and bringing Mulhauser into his firm, Bleeker said that he is adding a true public affairs practice to Bully Pulpit.

"We’re definitely going to be hiring more [public affairs staff] again," he said. "Because we see the world moving back to D.C. Every one of our clients is having to rethink their approach to Washington and public policy."

Mulhauser launched Aperture after a lengthy career in politics and government. He was chief of staff at the U.S. embassy in Beijing, deputy chief of staff to Vice President Joe Biden during the 2012 election and communications director for the Senate Finance Committee. Mulhauser also worked for the Export-Import Bank of the United States and as a staffer for the late Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ).

In 2016, Bully Pulpit also acquired strategic communications firm the Incite Agency.