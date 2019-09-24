Public affairs pros react to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Conference speech

The judgement not only brought an end the government’s attempts to scupper scrutiny of its Brexit policy, it also drew a line under a conference that had been marred by division and disunity as well as threats to stage a walk-out during deputy Labour leader Tom Watson’s speech.





The Labour leader was introduced to the stage by The Voice winner and possible future MP Jermaine Jackman, who sang, fittingly, Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Going To Come’.





Corbyn wasted no time in sticking the knife into Boris Johnson’s beleaguered government, quoting extracts of the Supreme Court judgement to a delighted audience.





Corbyn’s speech covered themes of privilege, fairness and climate change, as well as road-testing the party’s Brexit message, to lukewarm applause in the hall.





But, while the Labour leader railed against US President Trump’s perceived attempts to infiltrate the NHS in any future trade deal, the conference hall itself took on a distinctly Trump-ish atmosphere as delegates chanted "lock him up" in response to Corbyn’s criticism of the Prime Minister’s unlawful decision to prorogue Parliament.





Now, four public affairs specialists give their reaction to the Labour leader’s speech.





Jessica Frost, co-head of public affairs and strategy at Teneo





This was not the speech Jeremy Corbyn was planning to make. But he can count himself lucky that today’s Supreme Court ruling reframed the purpose of the Labour leader’s conference address – away from trying to heal the disunity in his party to shining a light on the dysfunction of the Johnson government.



Aside from the oft-repeated criticisms of shareholder capitalism, and the retail-friendly policies on nationalisation, free personal care and university tuition, one theme loomed large: who has the right to speak on behalf of the people. Legitimacy will be a key battleground for the election Corbyn confirmed is coming (although only after the PM has asked for the Article 50 extension).





The new major policy announcement today – the compulsory licensing of patented drugs and the establishment of a publicly-owned generics manufacturer – will enrage the life sciences sector. But that is partly the point. The party wants to paint itself as full of reforming zeal, in contrast to a government that it claims has run out of road and surrendered its majority.





The PM’s moral fitness to serve was firmly in Corbyn’s sights this afternoon. We can be left in no doubt that the campaign to come is going to be ugly and it’s going to be personal.





Stuart Thomson, head of public affairs at BDB Pitmans LLP





Until the Supreme Court made its decision on the non-proroguing of Parliament, this Labour conference had limped along. It started badly with the attempted removal of Tom Watson, the Deputy Leader, and never really recovered. The lack of clarity over the party’s Brexit position upset many and, for the first time, there were mutterings about Corbyn’s leadership among his own base.



But the Supreme Court decision turbo-charged the conference and lifted the mood. Those watching live the decision delivered by Lady Hale cheered, clapped and whooped. Everyone understood immediately the damage inflicted on the PM.





So with the speech brought forward, Corbyn had to show himself as real Number 10 material and make the most of the opportunity that the Supreme Court presented. Set-piece speeches are never his strongest point but this one was one of his best.





Corbyn went hard at Boris but showed that he wants to fight any forthcoming election on a huge swath of radical policies, not Brexit. He also set Labour out as the party of ‘the people’ trying to undermine the likely ‘people vs the establishment’ lines of Johnson.





The speech was at its liveliest when it took on the Conservatives, the ‘born to rule Tories’. He enthused about nationalisation, workers’ rights, national care and education services, council house building and dealing with the climate emergency. If people want a radical alternative then Corbyn used this speech to set one out very clearly.





Emma Petela, director at GK Strategy





Even without today’s Supreme Court judgement, chaotic is probably the best word to describe Labour Party conference. There has been a palpable sense of disunity and disagreement over how the party should deal with Brexit.



Infighting between the Leader’s office, a resignation of a key aide and an attempt to dislodge Deputy Leader Tom Watson have dominated the media headlines, all before delegates had even set foot in Brighton last Sunday.





Whilst only time will tell how the electorate responds to Labour’s new position on Brexit, the flurry of radical domestic policy announcements has reinforced the party’s commitment to rewriting the rules of the UK economy.





Perhaps the most eye-catching, or eye-watering policy depending upon your position, is the commitment to a zero-carbon 2030 target – 20 years earlier than the current government position. Reaction has been mixed to say the least, with even Greenpeace questioning the reality of the policy.





With MPs now rushing to get the train out of Brighton back to Westminster, attempts by the party to regain the media narrative with radical policy proposals may well be short lived.





One positive note for the party though – the Tory conference is (at present) scheduled for next week, and the chaos that subsumed the Labour Party in Brighton isn’t likely to be far behind.



