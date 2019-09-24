Why 'Parent Win Stations' popped up in Chicago and New York

Company: Red Baron pizza

Campaign: Parent Win Stations

Agency partners: Carmichael Lynch (creative), Carmichael Lynch Relate (PR)

Duration: August 2019

Back-to-school season can be a chaotic, stressful time. To help parents celebrate the small victories, such as putting dinner on the table, Red Baron gave consumers free pizza at "Parent Win Stations."

Strategy

Parent Win Stations are the latest activation in Red Baron’s long-running Never Fly Solo campaign, which is aimed squarely at busy moms. The goal is to recognize the millions of moms "who think Pinterest-picture parenting is a thing of the past, and embrace the messiness of daily life," said Brad Smith, Red Baron’s VP of brand marketing.

Red Baron is exclusively targeting moms because they are the largest segment of frozen pizza buyers, frequently "tasked with figuring out how to get dinner on the table," Smith said.

The Parent Win Stations were designed to celebrate "the little successes" that get moms through the day during the chaotic back-to-school season. A parent himself, Smith knows a major source of stress is often finding the time to get dinner on the table each night.

"We wanted to alleviate some of that," he said.

Tactics

On August 20, Red Baron set up Parent Win Stations in Chicago and New York City. A press release was issued the day of, but the brand relied primarily on local street teams and social media, including a paid influencer campaign featuring accounts such as Mommy Shorts, Kristina Kuzmic and Kids Are The Worst, to get the word out.

Consumers could unlock a password for a free pizza by visiting Red Baron’s Instagram account. After presenting the code at a Parent Win Station, they were sent away with free pizzas in freezer bags and encouraged to share their own parent-win moments on social media. Those with the best stories won "free coupons and pizza-themed prizes," Smith said.

Results

Nearly 2,000 pizzas were given away. August 20, the day of the campaign, Red Baron’s Instagram stories received 297% more views than average. For the week of August 20, Red Baron’s Instagram profile racked up 3,000 visits and 2,000 actions, a respective increase of 383% and 804% from the previous week.

Posts from the Parent Win Station influencer campaign received 21,200 likes, 229,000 video views, 763 comments and 333 shares in total.

Overall, the Never Fly Solo campaign has been a strong performer for the company. Red Baron has grown by 10.2% over the past year, more than two-times the category average, according to a company spokesperson.

"It’s working to drive the business," Smith said, who attributes the campaign’s success to its ability to connect with moms on a personal level. "Ideas like this allow us to continue building relationships with consumers. We feel good about where we are going and where this can take us into the future."