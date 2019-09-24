TVC Group appoints former BCW and Ketchum senior exec

Added 2 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Comms agency TVC Group has brought in Rachel Francis as client services director to develop and lead the agency's integrated client services offering.

News
Rachel Francis.
Rachel Francis.

Francis has 22 years’ agency experience, having held senior roles at WPP, BCW, Ketchum and Ogilvy, spanning a mix of sectors including beauty and grooming, consumer wellbeing, travel and tourism, food, drink and retail.

Francis described her appointment as "exciting" at a "significant time for the agency's evolution".

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of working with a talented team, with a clear ambition and the energy to meet the future challenges of our clients and the industry," she added.

She joins a five-strong executive team, reporting to group MD Becky McKinlay, and will focus on growing the agency’s PR business.

McKinlay added: "I’m delighted we’ve been able to attract someone of Rachel’s calibre to the TVC team. She is a hugely experienced and talented practitioner and will bring a new mix of skills to the agency.

"We have bold and ambitious plans for TVC and I’ve got no doubt Rachel will help fast track our growth."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters