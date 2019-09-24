TVC Group appoints former BCW and Ketchum senior exec

Francis has 22 years’ agency experience, having held senior roles at WPP, BCW, Ketchum and Ogilvy, spanning a mix of sectors including beauty and grooming, consumer wellbeing, travel and tourism, food, drink and retail.

Francis described her appointment as "exciting" at a "significant time for the agency's evolution".

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of working with a talented team, with a clear ambition and the energy to meet the future challenges of our clients and the industry," she added.

She joins a five-strong executive team, reporting to group MD Becky McKinlay, and will focus on growing the agency’s PR business.

McKinlay added: "I’m delighted we’ve been able to attract someone of Rachel’s calibre to the TVC team. She is a hugely experienced and talented practitioner and will bring a new mix of skills to the agency.

"We have bold and ambitious plans for TVC and I’ve got no doubt Rachel will help fast track our growth."