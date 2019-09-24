Brexit Secretary's special adviser joins Headland as associate director

Ferguson (pictured) joins the agency as an associate director with immediate effect.

Before his role at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), he served as the chief press officer for Brexit and the Economy at 10 Downing Street, where he led on all Brexit-related issues.

Ferguson's time in Westminster and Whitehall also included two years at the Treasury, where he led work on the sugar tax, and at the Department for International Development. He began his career in consultancy at Portland Communications.

At Headland, he will advise the company’s client base on current political thinking on Brexit and the implications of different Brexit scenarios, as well as helping clients review their own plans accordingly.

He said: "The decision to return to consultancy wasn’t an easy one, but Headland has a buzz around it and a genuinely unique offer for its clients. I’m excited to join and get started."

Ferguson’s appointment follows the continued growth of Headland’s public affairs counsel, which includes former senior Labour Party adviser Jack Smith, Anna McGovern from the Parliamentary Labour Party Office, and political consultant and former parliamentary researcher Steven Grainger from Newington Communications.

Chris Salt, CEO of Headland, said: "Kenny has a level of insight on Brexit that very few in the private sector can offer. He has been right at the heart of Brexit communications and policy for two of the most intense, challenging years in living memory. Every one of our clients will benefit from his knowledge and authority on this issue."