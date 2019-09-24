Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Move over, Emmy Awards. PRWeek has its own exciting award announcement this morning. It’s the winner of a tote bag design contest for our upcoming conference PRDecoded: Purpose Principles. Congratulations to David Penn of Iris Worldwide! The design director’s entry, "Give the Earth a helping hand," embraced the theme, "The future of the planet is up to each and every one of us." Click here to check out his design and find out how you can get your hands on one of the bags.

Fashion PR pro Iana dos Reis Nunes is dead at 46. Last year, dos Reis Nunes exited her role as chief global communications officer at Marc Jacobs International, where she worked for three years. Since then, she has been running her own consulting business, Iana Consulting. During her career, dos Reis Nunes worked in PR roles for designers and luxury houses including Coach, The Row, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. She started out in fashion at the Paris-based public relations agency Beatrice Keller. Dos Reis Nunes died of colon cancer Sunday. (WWD)

Here’s your Dancing with the Stars week two Sean Spicer update: He and dance partner Lindsay Arnold are still the competition. The first couple to be eliminated on Monday evening were legendary Supremes member Mary Wilson and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong. But maybe Spicer has his political-style campaign for votes to thank for that. The former White House press secretary has taken to social media to appeal to MAGA supporters for votes. "Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more times on http://abc.com," he tweeted Monday, along with the hashtags #MAGA and #KAG. He also emailed supporters to remind them to vote. Spicer’s website, spicerarnold.com, has a very patriotic red-white-and-blue logo and a video of an election-style ad of Spicer that is "paid for by the Spicey Committee."

More trouble for e-cigarettes. Federal prosecutors in California are conducting a criminal probe into vaping company Juul Labs, according to The Wall Street Journal. The probe’s focus is still unclear. This comes as Juul faces backlash from allegations it intentionally advertised to underage users and deployed deceptive marketing tactics.

Highlights from the UN Climate Summit. After teen climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered an impassioned rebuke to world leaders at the summit on Monday, she and 15 other children filed a complaint with the United Nations alleging that Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey have violated their human rights by not taking adequate action to stop the unfolding climate crisis. Meanwhile, 13 of the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies pledged action on climate change. Overall, the summit was disappointing to climate activists, as the event’s call to action yielded few commitments.