Government department's external affairs champion exits Civil Service for RBS

Claire French is leaving BEIS after almost five years working in Civil Service comms to join the media team at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) next month.

The former journalist is set to bring her experience working across enterprise, business and industry projects into the private sector.

Most recently, French has been heavily involved with working on business engagement around the UK’s exit from the European Union, ensuring businesses are preparing for Brexit.

Other work in her role has included promoting the UK Government's modern industrial strategy, working with stakeholders and advocates to communicate the vital role it plays outside government in boosting the economy.

French began working at BEIS in January 2015. She has also run the department’s energy markets and infrastructure desk in the media team.

Other work has included campaigns around the introduction and parliamentary passage of the Trade Union Bill; the naming and shaming of employers who had failed to pay the National Minimum Wage; and implementation of the government’s Shared Parental Leave policy.

French has also worked in the Downing Street press office, working on the economy and Brexit desk, and on the news desk, supporting the Prime Minister’s Office in high-profile announcements, including the triggering of Article 50, and the Westminster terrorist attack.

Before joining the Civil Service, French worked as a journalist at Trinity Mirror Group – now Reach – and Johnston Press.

In 2014, French was named Daily Journalist of the Year at the EDF Regional Media Awards for London and the South, while working as business editor at The News in Portsmouth.







Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com