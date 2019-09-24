Smarts makes senior hires from Karmarama and Steely Fox

Rawlings joins Smarts from Accenture’s Karmarama, where she oversaw the agency’s PR and social team.

The former Mischief senior account director will be responsible for delivering strategic and creative campaigns for a range of private and public sector clients.

Tazzyman was previously head of operations at Steely Fox, where she managed UK and global communications for a number of spirits brands. Tazzyman will help build strategic campaigns for clients.

Both Rawlings and Tazzyman will report directly to Helen Rainford, managing partner in Smarts’ London office.

In addition, the agency’s London office has made three further hires.

Winsome Wild joins as a communications manager from the Royals Collection Trust. Jessica Parry arrives from Inkling Culture & Entertainment, and Millie Wright joins as a communications executive from Davies + Scothorn.

Rainford said: "We’re on an exciting journey, working with some fantastic brands, and it’s important that we retain our culture and creative spirit to continue the success that has allowed us to grow in the first place."

The hires come following a number of new business wins, including BSH UK & Ireland (Bosch, Neff, Siemens and Gaggenau) and Defra.