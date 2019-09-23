Iris Worldwide's David Penn wins PRDecoded tote bag design contest

David Penn of Iris Worldwide is the winner of PRWeek’s first contest calling for members of the public to design tote bags for PRDecoded: Purpose Principles.

The design director’s entry, "Give the Earth a helping hand," embraced the theme, "The future of the planet is up to each and every one of us. Now is the time to make your mark. Join us as we take a stand, rally together and make a difference for the future. Who’s in?"

You can get your hands on one of the Penn-designed tote bags at this year’s iteration of PRWeek’s annual conference, PRDecoded: Purpose Principles.

For this year’s event, PRWeek asked readers to design a tote bag that would highlight a topic near and dear to their hearts. Agencies and creatives were asked to dream up an image that delivers a powerful message to everyone in attendance.

PRWeek’s annual conference, PRDecoded: Purpose Principles is going back to Chicago for two days on October 16 and 17. The inaugural Purpose Awards will be held on the first night of the conference.