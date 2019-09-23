Fender names Christina Stejskal VP of comms and PR

LOS ANGELES: Fender Musical Instruments has promoted Christina Stejskal to VP of global comms and PR as the company tries to break out of traditional music spaces.

Stejskal has added consumer strategy for external comms to her remit, according to a company statement. Her other previous duties include overseeing media relations and external strategic comms across global product launches, business initiatives, events, partnerships and influencer marketing.

Reporting to CMO Evan Jones, Stejskal is based in Los Angeles, she said in a statement. Fender has an internal comms team of three people.

Stejskal recently led marketing efforts for the Fender Play Foundation, which launched last Wednesday in an effort to raise $3 million for schools and other organizations to provide kids with resources and music education.

In her new role, Stejskal said she wants to create a comms function based on four main tenets: authenticity, events, partnerships and thought leadership.

Over the course of Stejskal’s three-year tenure, she’s led on numerous "innovative product launches and relevant cultural events."

In a statement, Fender CEO Andy Mooney credited Stejskal with having "amplified marketing campaigns within and beyond music industry media, leveraging strategic partnerships and artist collaborations."

These include a 2017 partnership with tequila maker Jose Cuervo, in which the companies built a Stratocaster guitar made out of agave. Fender also collaborated with Hurley on a fashion line a year before that.

"We have elevated our musical instruments’ media experience and have had unprecedented success with lifestyle press," Stejskal said in a statement. "We are lucky to have so many stories to tell."

Stejskal joined the famed guitar company in 2016 as head of global comms. She built the comms function "from the ground up, brick by brick," a Fender statement said.

Prior to that, Stejskal had an almost six-year stint at DKC, working most recently as SVP, according to her LinkedIn. She also worked at PMK-BNC and Tractenberg & Co.

Stejskal wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Fender works with Praytell for lifestyle PR support in the U.S. and Fever in the U.K., Stejskal said in a statement. The company has a global headcount of about 2,500 people, with about $500 million in sales.