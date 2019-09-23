Red Consultancy's Rachael Sansom becomes Red Havas London MD

Red Havas London has appointed Rachael Sansom as managing director, Mark Cambell as as global head of content; and Natasha Carroll as senior vice president, global clients and business director, based in New York.

At Red Havas, Sansom will be responsible for driving growth in the UK, with a focus on the newly-launched London office.

She joins from Huntsworth-owned Red Consultancy, where she was managing director, and has previously been managing director of the brand team at MHP/Engine.

Earlier in her career, she held senior inhouse roles at Motorola Mobility and The Random House Group.

Campbell will be responsible for developing multichannel content solutions for clients and growing of this offering across the Red Havas group.

He was head of content and partnerships for Havas Australia, where he worked alongside Red Havas global CEO James Wright.

Carroll will be responsible for managing global clients and driving collaboration across agencies in the Red Havas network.

Most recently, she was vice president of the corporate and consumer division at sister agency Havas Formula, where she oversaw accounts including Jaguar Land Rover and ADP.

Prior to moving to the US, she was an account director at Red Agency (Red Havas Australia) and also worked with Wright.

"I’m delighted to welcome Rachael and Mark to the team. As we build the Red Havas brand globally, we have big ambitions for growth in the UK and across EMEA, and this is the perfect team for the job ahead, bringing diverse integrated media experience to our leadership bench," Wright said.

"Both the calibre and combined depth and breadth of Mark and Rachael’s experience will help us fulfil our Merged Media vision, and will further add to our strong offering across those target regions and beyond."

The three appointments follow the launch of Red Havas earlier this year. At the time, Davitha Ghiassi joined the New York office as executive vice president of social and integration and Sydney-based Grant Richmond-Coggan was elevated to APAC new business director.