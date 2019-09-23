Travel PR agency Lotus launches wellbeing division

Lotus Wellbeing is a partnership with Well Intelligence, a research, insights and wellbeing-for-business specialist.

The new division will be headed up by Lotus MD Jules Ugo and senior account director Minty Woolgar.

The health-and-wellness market is valued at just over £21bn in the UK and £3.4 trillion globally, with wellness tourists estimated to spend 53 per cent more than the average international tourist.

Well Intelligence provides end-to-end advisory and execution of wellbeing-related services that include tourism, concept, strategy, brand development, programming and operational optimisation.

Well Intelligence CEO Anni Hood is one of the industry’s leading wellbeing specialists and has worked with organisations including InterContinental Hotels Group, Clinique La Prairie, the NHS and tourism bodies. She is also behind online wellness community K.I.S. Lifestyle and set up Well Business Solutions.

"The inclusion of wellbeing in business and services provision is no longer a ‘nice to have’. It has become a valuable, sought-after and expected part of culture, environment and experience that is being led by increased consumer consciousness and pursuit of improved human wellbeing," Hood said.

"The Lotus team share the passion of Well Intelligence to create and provide inspiration that transforms lives through wellbeing in business.|

Ugo said Lotus Wellbeing is a key part of the agency’s business development strategy.

"After the successful launch of Lotus Asia in August and just one year on from the 51 per cent acquisition by W Communications, the agency has grown substantially and we are continually looking for ways in which to evolve, develop and innovate."

The opening of Lotus Asia followed the launch of Lotus LATAM, which serves the Latin American and Spanish-speaking markets.