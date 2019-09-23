Luxury hotel group Campbell Gray books new PR consultancy

Campbell Gray Hotels’ portfolio includes the newly-opened Alex on lake Zurich, Le Gray in Beirut, The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links in Scotland and The Merchant House in Bahrain.

The group is known for its luxury hospitality and design and has plans for further growth in its hotels-and-residences portfolio in the coming months.

The PC Agency has been tasked with increasing the media exposure and brand strategy for the group’s range of hospitality divisions.

The account team will be led by Paul Charles, founder of the The PC Agency and a former communications director to Richard Branson. He will be joined by account director Liz Healey; senior account managers Sophie Montgomery and Emily Bryant; and account executive Emma Fowler.

The team brings years of experience serving hospitality clients and also working client-side at major hotel groups, including the Dorchester Collection and AMAN Hotels and Resorts.

"As we focus on our further growth, Campbell Gray Hotels are delighted to be partnering with The PC Agency to help us share our unique story worldwide," Campbell Gray Hotels managing director Alan O’Dea said.

"We have some very exciting announcements to be made and the team fully understand our brand potential. We look forward to working closely with them."

The win continues a strong year for The PC Agency, which has worked on several hospitality brands, including The Arts Club in London and Dubai; La Sultana Hotels in Morocco; Le Sirenuse in Italy; Finnair; Aer Lingus; Tourism New Zealand; Visit Finland; Choose Chicago; Tourism Ireland and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. It also won an account with airline group oneworld in July.

The PC Agency has been PRWeek's most influential travel consultancy in 2017, 2018 and 2019.