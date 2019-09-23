Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Who used their acceptance speech at the 2019 Emmys to make a statement? Michelle Williams addressed the pay and workplace inequality women of color face in television and film; Jharrel Jerome dedicated his Emmy win to the "Exonerated Five"; and Patricia Arquette gave a powerful speech about transgender rights. Here’s the complete list of winners.

Brand shout-outs at the Emmys. Amazon’s Alexa gave out the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. And during the show’s hostless open, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson was handed a Starbucks coffee cup, to which he replied, "This is not Game of Thrones, there are no Starbucks cups on television." He was, of course, referring to this matter from May.

Kicking off today in New York: The annual United Nations General Assembly. More than 90 heads of state will gather at UN headquarters for a week of meetings, with the world’s climate emergency being a top priority discussion point. Justin van Fleet, president of Theirworld and executive director of the Global Business Coalition for Education, wrote in an op-ed for PRWeek that education must be top of the agenda at the UN General Assembly. He explained that while other issues grab more attention, education is the key to a better world.

Milky Way, M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Snickers, Twix and Kit Kat were in a candy war over the weekend. Liz Dueweke (@LizDueweke) tweeted a picture of the six brands with the text, "One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?" Some of the brands, such as Snickers and M&M’s, entered the very heated debate. Dueweke’s original tweet from Saturday night sparked 35,000 responses, 2,500 retweets and 15,500 likes. What would your answer be? (Hint: The answer is Milky Way.)

Study: Older consumers are portrayed inaccurately in marketing campaigns. Research from AARP found that, although more than a third of the U.S. population is older than 50, the group turns up in only 15% of media images. And when older people are featured, they are often in a home setting with a partner or medical professional. AARP is pressing advertising agencies and their clients to update their portrayals of older people. At Advertising Week in New York on Monday, the organization, in partnership with Getty Images, will introduce a collection of 1,400 images that show older people running businesses, playing basketball and hanging out with younger generations. (The New York Times)