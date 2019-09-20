Kraft creates product mock-up of student's idea for cheese in a lip balm tube

The brand was inspired by the 9-year-old's "cheese innovation."

Kraft Natural Cheese has taken an elementary school student’s "cheese innovation" and made it a reality: Cheese in a lip balm tube.

Well, maybe not a reality, but they tweeted a mock-up of what such a product would look like.

The brand’s tweet follows Twitter user Valerie Schremp Hahn’s (@valeriehahn) viral post earlier this week about her 9-year-old daughter’s unusual approach to in-class snacking: stuffing cheese into a tube of lip balm.

Her tweet has received 8,500 retweets and 68,200 likes. It has been covered by outlets including Time, Mashable, Fox News, and BuzzFeed.

Hahn told Today Food that this wasn't her daughter's first attempt at creating a tube snack. She also tried making a Popsicle in a lip balm tube.

Your move, Popsicle.

