Kraft creates product mock-up of student's idea for cheese in a lip balm tube

Kraft Natural Cheese has taken an elementary school student’s "cheese innovation" and made it a reality: Cheese in a lip balm tube.

Well, maybe not a reality, but they tweeted a mock-up of what such a product would look like.

The cheese innovation none of us knew we needed. Way to #GetKrafty?? https://t.co/uk06YxqfLL pic.twitter.com/gLsknBCYtr — Kraft Natural Cheese (@kraftcheese) September 20, 2019

The brand’s tweet follows Twitter user Valerie Schremp Hahn’s (@valeriehahn) viral post earlier this week about her 9-year-old daughter’s unusual approach to in-class snacking: stuffing cheese into a tube of lip balm.

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn ?? (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019

Her tweet has received 8,500 retweets and 68,200 likes. It has been covered by outlets including Time, Mashable, Fox News, and BuzzFeed.

Hahn told Today Food that this wasn't her daughter's first attempt at creating a tube snack. She also tried making a Popsicle in a lip balm tube.

Your move, Popsicle.