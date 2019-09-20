Are Silicon Valley marketing and comms pros over it?

Departing Apple comms head Steve Dowling’s memo to staffers about his exit this week recounted the "countless keynotes, product launches and the occasional PR crisis" he has worked on since first joining the company 16 years ago.

LinkedIn CMO Shannon Brayton, who previously headed comms at the social networking site, also announced her retirement this week.

The execs leave the technology sector as it continues to wrestle with reputation issues including concerns around privacy, data leaks, advertising practices, AI and automation, as well as a lack of diversity and inclusion.



Is the timing of these departures a sign that the job of a marketing or comms pro in the tech sector is just getting too exhausting, or a mere coincidence?