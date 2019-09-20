Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

PRWeek’s 2019 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards. PRWeek and the PR Council held the 2019 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards in New York Thursday, spotlighting the organizations and individuals that are moving the needle on diversity and inclusion. Read more about this year’s honorees, and see some of their D&I work, here.

Case study: Union Pacific's celebration of the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary. To honor the anniversary of the railroad’s completion, Union Pacific restored Big Boy No. 4014, the only operating steam locomotive of its kind. Big Boy then traveled across the country on a multi-city tour.

Mark Zuckerberg met with the President and members of Congress Thursday. After the White House meeting, Trump tweeted "Nice meeting with Mark Zuckerberg of @Facebook in the Oval Office today." The reaction after the congressional meetings was not as gentle. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - MO) told reporters he asked Zuckerberg to put a wall around Facebook’s WhatsApp and Instagram services or sell them. Zuckerberg reportedly told Hawley he "did not think that was a great idea." (Business Insider)

Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is under fire for saying "big, hairy men" are trying to enter women’s homeless shelters at a meeting at HUD’s San Francisco office. Reportedly, three attendees of the meeting told The Washington Post they thought Carson was referring to, and insulting, transgendered people. (The Hill)

Colt announced it has suspended production of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, and in the statement, reassured gun owners it was committed to the Second Amendment and the consumer firearms market. Colt wrote that the suspension was in response to "significant excess manufacturing capacity" in the market and that military and law enforcement contracts were "absorbing all of Colt's manufacturing capacity for rifles." Gun policy experts say gun owners boycott firearms manufacturers that succumb to pressure from gun-control advocates. (NPR)