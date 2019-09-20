Blurred commits to only work with clients that support UN sustainability goals

The agency, which was formed by Nik Govier, Katy Stolliday and Stuart Lambert, has shut down for today and will join hundreds of thousands on the Global Climate Strike inspired by school children and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Yesterday, several PR agency leaders signed an open letter supporting staff to join the strike in a show of solidarity to demand climate change action.

Blurred said it wanted to take its commitment a step further. An open letter from its founders said: "We believe that the first responsibility of our industry, when it comes to sustainability, is transparency. Our industry is capable of driving rapid behaviour change across society, around the world. We can and should take the lead rather than be driven.

"So, in short, we commit to work only with organisations and brands that are supporting or making progress towards at least one of the SDGs, or have the sincere desire to do so and need our help.

The letter continued: "We will not work with companies whose sole purpose is to drive ever-more consumption for consumption’s sake, as a route to purpose-less profit or growth.

"We will be announcing new initiatives in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, if you are striking today, congratulations. If not, please take today to think about who you work with, and for, and to what real end."

The letter was also signed by Mike Buonaiuto, Founder, Shape History; Asad Dhunna, Founder, The Unmistakables; Hugh Davies, Founder, Warmer Communications; Ben Mason, Managing Director, The Tom Sawyer Effect; Luisa Tatoli, Managing Director, Roll Studio; and Tijana Tamburic, Co-founder, Female Narratives.

The Global Climate Strike kicks off across the UK at about 11am this morning.