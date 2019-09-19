Avenir names Rick Murray managing partner of Shift

BOSTON: Avenir Global has appointed Rick Murray as managing partner of Boston-based Shift Communications.

Murray, who is continuing to report to Avenir president and CEO Jean-Pierre Vasseur, will be based in Boston and start in the role on September 30. He is replacing Amy Lyons, who left Shift in July.

Murray was managing partner of PR operations at National Public Relations and Cohn & Wolfe in Canada. Avenir’s Canadian leadership team is searching for his replacement, Murray said, and should have an announcement "in short order."

Murray said he has three goals for Shift. "Goal No. 1 is simply learning the business needs of the team," he said. "I want to set us up for success well into the future. I’ll be working with the team to be sure the agency has its own North Star and it’s well-defined."

Murray added that he also wants to get the momentum rolling at Shift and increase collaboration with other Avenir agencies.

"The second thing I want to do is get some early wins on the board," he added. "The third thing is starting to better bridge the gaps between Shift and the other agencies, especially Padilla, as well as increase the north-south collaboration with Nation."