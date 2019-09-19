LinkedIn promotes communications lead Melissa Selcher to CMO

SUNNYVALE, CA: LinkedIn is promoting communications leader Melissa Selcher to CMO, replacing Shannon Brayton, who is planning to retire.

The promotion will be effective at the start of next year. Brayton will stay on through then to ensure a smooth transition, according to a memo from CEO Jeff Weiner seen by PRWeek.

Selcher was most recently VP of brand, communications and social impact. She joined LinkedIn in 2016 as VP of communications after Brayton recruited her. Previously, Selcher was VP and chief communications officer at Cisco Systems, leading its more-than-200-person PR team in her most recent role at the company. She has also had stints at Sun Microsystems, Matrix Semiconductor, Continental Airlines and Trilogy.

"Under her leadership, we’ve successfully navigated the increasingly complex external environment, protected our reputation and the trust of our stakeholders and advanced our strategic social impact programs," Weiner said in the memo.

Selcher wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Brayton has worked at LinkedIn for nine years. She started at the company as VP of corporate communications in 2010 and became CMO four years later. Brayton is retiring to become an adviser to individuals and companies, according to the memo.

She has been a multi-time member of PRWeek’s Power List, ranking No. 18 in 2018.

Weiner said in the memo that he has discussed the transition with Brayton for "some time."

"The depth of her expertise and commitment is reflected in everything she does, from her strategic view on the business to developing our future leaders through her mentoring and coaching," he said.

LinkedIn parent company Microsoft said in its fiscal Q4 2019 earnings, published in July, that the professional social network’s revenue was up 25% and highlighted that it has "successfully monetized" the 2016 acquisition. Microsoft posted revenue of $33.7 billion in the period and net income of $13.2 billion, beating expectations.

Elsewhere in the technology sector, Apple communications leader Steve Dowling said this week that he is stepping down. He will be replaced by SVP Phil Schiller on an interim basis.