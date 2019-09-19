In brief: Senior hire at Phipps, wins for Black Diamond, Context, ing and Aisle 8

Aisle 8 wins plant-based skincare brief

Comms agency Aisle 8, has been appointed to handle the communications for British plant-based skincare range, Elemental Herbology (above). The agency will manage all brand, product and editorial requests, liaising with its luxury spa partners and new product launches. Founded in 2008, the brand takes inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine and its product range is dedicated to the five elements; wood, fire, earth and water. The Elemental Herbology team will be led by Jade D’Aubney, and supported by Emma Hull and Siobhan D'Abreu-Hayling.

Ing wins property develop brief from Teneo

Property PR specialist ing have won a full corporate communications brief including, media relations, thought leadership, crisis comms, project PR for specialist regeneration developer u+i. The account was previously handled by Teneo. The company has a multi-billion pound property portfolio of mixed-use community focused projects. It aims to deliver long-term socio-economic benefits for the communities it works with and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders.

Kyushu Tourism Promotion Organization hires first PR agency

London-based communications agency, Black Diamond, has been appointed by Kyushu Tourism Promotion Organization to act as its first retained public relations agency in the UK following a competitive pitch process. The second largest of four main islands in Japan, Kyushu encompasses seven prefectures in Southern Japan. With a subtropical climate, Kyushu is renowned for hot springs, local delicacies and vast areas of natural beauty. The agency will focus on showcasing the three Kyushu destinations (Oita, Fukuoka, Kumamoto) included in the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in 2019, as well as looking ahead to the opportunities surrounding the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Phipps grows digital offering with senior hire

Food and drink specialist Phipps Relations has hired Samantha Harris as a social and influencer specialist. Harris will lead on strategy, insight and planning and heads up an executive team responsible for content creation, channel management, paid media and influencer and digital marketing. Phipps managing director Nicky Forrest said: "Our clients are undergoing a digital explosion right now so hiring at a senior level to lead the team as we expand was a natural move for us."

Revive Management appoints Context Public Relations

Revive Management, a fintech company specialising in billing and payments solutions, has appointed Context Public Relations to develop and deliver a social media strategy following a recent period of growth. The agency will be responsible for delivering a comprehensive social content strategy, promoting new and existing partnerships, the ongoing growth of the business, and expanding Revive Management’s online profile. The brief will include reaching out to those in the fintech space, as well as other key sectors including retail, utility, financial services and telecoms.