Amazon hires Fever co-founder for EMEA consumer comms role

McLachlan co-founded Fever in 2010 and has been its MD for the past five years. He is also part of the Unlimited Group partner board with oversight over brand across the group.

At Fever, McLachlan has won and led accounts such as PlayStation, EE and American Express at an agency that currently includes Sky, NOW TV, the English Cricket Board and Warner Bros Harry Potter Studio Tour as clients.

McLachlan has previously worked with Amazon when he headed the Amazon account at the agency between 2008 and 2012.

At Amazon, he will be responsible for consumer comms across the group and will sit alongside director of comms for Amazon Operations Europe Stuart Jackson.

"Having worked with Bruce over many years previously, we have first-hand experience of the strengths that he will bring to our consumer communications and to our growing team here in EMEA," Amazon director of PR Ben Howes said. "We look forward to welcoming him to Amazon in the early part of next year."

McLachlan told PRWeek he wasn’t specifically looking for a new challenge, but couldn’t turn down an opportunity to join Amazon when he was approached earlier this year.

"After nearly ten years at Fever, and six prior to that at sister agency Nelson Bostock Unlimited, the decision to move on has been a tremendously difficult one. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the very best talent in the industry, and I’m hugely proud of the agency we’ve built and the award-winning creative work we’ve delivered for clients over the last few years," McLachlan said.

"The leadership team has never been stronger, we have one of the most enviable client portfolios in the business and being part of the Unlimited Group means the agency will only go from strength to strength. However, for me it’s the right time to take on a new challenge in-house and the opportunity to be part of a business like Amazon was simply too good to turn down.’

In recent years, Fever has picked up several industry awards and was a finalist at the 2018 PRWeek Best Places to Work awards. The agency has begun a search for McLachlan’s replacement.

Tim Hassett, Unlimited Group CEO, said: "Bruce has been an absolutely fantastic leader of Fever for nearly ten years and we thank him for all of his hard work.

"As we continue to grow our capabilities through a powerful collection of acquisitions across the group, he leaves behind him an exceptionally talented senior team, confident outlook and strong client portfolio firmly in place. We are excited and optimistic about continuing to enhance our strategic relationship with Fever clients for years to come."