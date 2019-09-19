H+K UK appoints MD of clients

Kheir will work closely with teams to drive strategy and creativity across consumer-facing campaigns.

She brings more than 15 years of consumer and corporate communications experience, leading a number of other global and multi-market integrated comms programmes for big brands including HP, Bose and PayPal.

At Edelman, she held the role of global digital lead for Shell, one of Edelman’s largest clients, and was integrated lead for Asics performance running.

"After 12 wonderful years at Edelman, I’m excited to join this extremely talented team and take on a new challenge," she said.

"We are currently going through a challenging and transformative period and it’s a huge opportunity be working with globally recognised and influential brands at such a pivotal moment."

Simon Whitehead, H+K UK CEO, said: "Our roster of consumer-facing clients continues to grow at pace as we create innovative and award-winning campaigns together. I’m pleased to bring in Noor because her broad communications knowledge and expertise in working with global brands complements the client teams perfectly."

New Russia, CIS regional boss

In a separate leadership announcement, H+K has appointed Maria Kuzkina (above) – a 16-year veteran of the firm – as CEO of PBN H+K, effective October 1.

PBN H+K provides strategic communications services in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other countries of the former Soviet Union, with 75 professionals at offices in Moscow, Kyiv and Almaty.

Kuzkina is the third CEO in the company’s 36-year history, and takes over from Myron Wasylyk, who has been at the helm since 2014.