Burger King has major meltdown (of its plastic toys)

The fast food behemoth is ditching all plastic toys from junior meals from today and commemorating the move by melting a giant toy – an oversized jeep-driving bunny called Beep Beep – on Southbank.

It is a major step away from Burger King’s use of single-use plastics and is predicted to save 320 tonnes of plastic each year.

In its ‘Meltdown’ campaign – by PR shop Frank, as well as Coolr and JKR – BK has invited the public to donate old plastic toys to amnesty bins in the UK between 19 and 30 September. The plastic collected will be transformed into ‘interactive play opportunities for families’ at Burger King restaurants.

Each plastic toy donation, even if it is not from Burger King, will be rewarded with King Junior Meals.

"It is impossible to ignore the growing problem excessive plastic waste is causing and we are glad to be taking action. At Burger King we know we can positively contribute to finding new, more sustainable solutions, long term," Burger King UK marketing director Katie Evans said.

"We’re inviting customers to donate their unwanted plastic toys and working with Pentatonic, we’re excited to give them a fresh start. We recognised that by replacing them with a more sustainable solution there was an opportunity for us to make a radical change with Meltdown – one of the first of many."

Burger King was quick to encourage its 'friendly' rival McDonald's to join the plastic-free movement.

Dear @McDonaldsUK welcome to the #Meltdown - good to have you on board! If you need help getting rid of your plastic toys - you know where we are! (We’ll even give you a free meal to say thanks!) — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) September 19, 2019

Burger King’s global CMO Fernando Machado said the chain is looking to completely move away from non-biodegradable plastic toys by 2025.