Southeast Asia's largest fashion e-commerce platform appoints Rice

Added 3 hours ago by Surekha Ragavan

Zalora is among a trio of new client wins for communications agency Rice.

News

Communications consultancy Rice has won three new clients including Southeast Asian e-commerce giant Zalora. The agency will manage the brand’s strategic comms in the region. 

"As the biggest fashion e-commerce player in Southeast Asia, Zalora is in a transformative phase of growth, and it’s imperative that we continue to maintain top-of-mind positioning through effective storytelling across channels," said Christopher Dabal Daguimol, director of brand communications at Zalora. 

Rice is also the comms agency of record for global analytics platform Tableau; and Solace, which provides event-driven tech to large enterprises. Rice has also renewed its partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), a non-profit it has been working with since 2018.

Rice has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Myanmar.

