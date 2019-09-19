Southeast Asia's largest fashion e-commerce platform appoints Rice

Communications consultancy Rice has won three new clients including Southeast Asian e-commerce giant Zalora. The agency will manage the brand’s strategic comms in the region.

"As the biggest fashion e-commerce player in Southeast Asia, Zalora is in a transformative phase of growth, and it’s imperative that we continue to maintain top-of-mind positioning through effective storytelling across channels," said Christopher Dabal Daguimol, director of brand communications at Zalora.

Rice is also the comms agency of record for global analytics platform Tableau; and Solace, which provides event-driven tech to large enterprises. Rice has also renewed its partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), a non-profit it has been working with since 2018.

Rice has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Myanmar.