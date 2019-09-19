Vim & Vigour PR appoints director in Singapore

Independent luxury travel and lifestyle agency Vim & Vigour PR has hired Charissa Guan as director.

Joining from luxury travel PR firm The Mango Agency, Guan has been in the marketing and communications industry for a decade with expertise in travel, lifestyle and hospitality. Her client portfolio has included tourism boards, hospitality and hotel groups, and luxury consumer products including The Lo & Behold Group, Four Seasons, and Ate Integrated Communications.

"We brought Charissa in specifically to enhance our current offering and support our growth plans in the region. She has an excellent track record in the industry and has demonstrated strong experience in growing agencies," said founder and managing director Lynda Williams.

The agency will also be publishing the first in a series of papers on topics that span their industries – luxury travel and lifestyle, as well as communications – as a way to fill the gap in the boutique agency market for research and intelligence that supports creative comms strategies.

Some of their clients include Capella Hotels and Resorts, Mr & Mrs Smith Hotels, Scott Dunn, Singita, Swire Hotels, The Quayside, and The Sanchaya.