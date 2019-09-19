CIPR names new 2020 president elect

The president elect serves a three-year term of office on the CIPR board, from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022. In 2020, Pearse will support president Jenni Field before assuming the presidency in 2021 and serving a final year as immediate past president, another supporting role.

Pearse, a CIPR fellow, has worked for more than 25 years in PR and is a chartered PR and marketing practitioner.

She has worked in a variety of comms roles at a number of councils, including 12 years at Exeter City Council, where she was comms manager. She left to set up her own agency, Seashell Communications, in 2012.

"I am humbled to walk in the footsteps of some of the giants of our profession," Pearse said. "I look forward to supporting Jenni Field, our President for 2020. I’m committed to delivering the best I can for our profession, institute, volunteers and members.

"I’d like to thank those who supported me and everyone who took part, not least Rachel Royall, for a positive debate about the direction of CIPR."

More than 15 per cent of CIPR members voted in the election, the "highest turnout in recent memory".

CIPR president Emma Leach added: "It is great to see two excellent candidates standing for president and to see a record number of votes cast. The CIPR is in a very strong position to take our profession forward with a new strategy, proactive member engagement and exciting change ahead.

"I would like to congratulate Mandy on being elected and thank both Mandy and Rachel for standing and for their passionate campaigning."

One of Pearse's tasks will be to help to CIPR attract more members from the public sector.

PRWeek recently reported the trade body has been haemorrhaging public sector comms members who cannot afford their subscriptions because of budget cuts or strains on their organisation's finances.