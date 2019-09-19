Airbus appoints MENA agency for integrated comms brief

Airbus has appointed Four Communications to handle integrated communications across the Middle East.

With Four's proprietary insights methodology Mapper360 at the core, the agency proposed a communications strategy to enable Airbus to deliver on individual objectives.

The programme includes research and insights, social media analytics, content creation, media and influencer relations, as well as creative campaigns that engage audiences and stakeholders across a range of channels and platforms.

The Four MENA team is now rolling out a programme that is focused on delivering engagement and achieving strong reach for Airbus in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Group managing director Ray Eglington said: "We are really pleased to be able to add Airbus to our family of clients in the aviation and aerospace sector. It is a fantastic brand and we are proud to be representing it across the MENA region."

Four’s clients in the sector include Etihad Aviation Group, the UAE Space Agency, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, IATA, SITA, UPS and the Global Aerospace Summit.

