John Rynehart returns to Four MENA as Dubai MD

Four Communications Group has announced the appointment of John Rynehart as the managing director for its Dubai operations.

Rynehart, who worked for the independent agency, which has offices in the UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for nine years up until 2017, returns to the region after an 18-month stint in Australia.

He will have direct responsibilities for the Dubai operations, as well as a regional business development role across Four’s wide-ranging portfolio of clients.

Ray Eglington, Four’s group managing director, said: "John was a major part of our growth over the decade till 2017 and he will take our Dubai operation to new heights."

Rynehart, who has over 15 years' experience as a journalist and PR professional – working in Australia, the UK and the Middle East – returns to Four at a time of rapid growth. The agency has delivered its highest annual growth in 2019 on the back of high-profile wins including Airbus, UPS, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism and Abu Dhabi Airports Company.

Much of Four MENA’s growth, said Eglington, has been driven through investment in new tools and methodologies.

"It’s an incredibly exciting time to be coming back to the region and re-joining Four MENA," said Rynehart.

"With a deeper investment into data, social, creative and performance, our offering here has been re-shaped to provide clients with a wider, more holistic approach to their communications. The year ahead is filled with opportunity as we collectively move the business to another level."

Four, which will celebrate 15 years in the Gulf early next year, is also investing in Saudi Arabia, with a new office opening formally next month.

It will also move into new offices in Dubai Media City at the same time, to cater for the significant growth seen in the UAE this year.

