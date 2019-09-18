Apple's comms head Steve Dowling to exit: 'I will always bleed six colors'

CUPERTINO, CA: Apple’s VP of comms Steve Dowling is exiting the company.

Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller will serve as head of comms while the company looks for a replacement, the company told PRWeek. Apple representatives declined to discuss any other details about Dowling’s departure.

Dowling sent a memo to his staff earlier this week saying "it’s time," according to Recode. In the memo, Dowling told staff he will help with the transition until October, after which he will take a "good, long stretch of time off before trying something new."

He ended the memo, according to Recode, with the line, "I will always bleed six colors," referring to the colors in Apple’s logo.

An emailed statement from Apple said that Dowling "has been dedicated to Apple for more than 16 years and has contributed to the company at every level through many of its most significant moments."

Apple added that the company wishes him the best.

"He leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will serve the company well into the future," the statement said.

Dowling was officially named Apple’s VP of comms in 2015, replacing the previous VP Katie Cotton who left the company the year prior. He has been a perennial member of PRWeek’s Power List ever since and made the exclusive club again earlier this year.