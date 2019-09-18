Former Edelman Digital US head Jessica Clifton launches Low Earth Orbit

LOS ANGELES: Edelman alum Jessica Clifton has founded marketing consultancy Low Earth Orbit.

Clifton, who is serving as CEO of the firm, has hired another Edelman alum, Kevin King, as adviser of global marketing strategy. Her firm, which launched in July, is based in Los Angeles, California, and Jersey City, New Jersey. Low Earth Orbit has six full-time staffers.

Clifton, who worked at Edelman for seven years, most recently as EVP of digital and brand marketing and U.S. head of Edelman Digital, said that she wanted to build a firm that is focused on digital-first marketing consulting.

"We are bringing together the expertise of all marketing disciplines, ranging from PR to advertising to digital and social media, influencer marketing, paid media and brand reputation, so we can help our clients solve complex problems depending on what the business challenge is," said Clifton.

Her consultancy is servicing clients in the sports, entertainment, tourism and CPG industries. Clifton would not disclose clients, but said she is looking for brands that have a mission and purpose.

"We are seeking clients focused on bringing the world together in a unique and powerful way or changing the story and narrative of their business," she said.

King recently exited his position as Citizen Relations’ global chief digital officer. He was the former global head for Edelman Digital and was replaced in that role in January by Thomas Crampton. King explained that since joining Low Earth Orbit in July, he has been helping the firm to launch globally.

"We have global partners lined up," he said. "We have multi-market, multi-country projects coming up. We have a partner in Singapore and are looking at lining up partners in China and India, as well."

King added that he is helping Clifton build an agency that is "perfect from the start," so it can focus on client work and future services, rather than having to spend time on figuring out internal restructuring.

"So much of the effort that agencies are making these days is around trying to restructure themselves," he explained. "It is costing clients a lot of money."

The name Low Earth Orbit plays into the firm’s global sensibilities and its ability to move quickly around the world to understand cultural insights, Clifton said. A PRWeek U.S. 40 Under 40 honoree in 2016, Clifton said that during her time at Edelman, she saw a significant change in what clients want.

"I recognized we can build a new agency model that is more capable of efficiently and flawlessly delivering on [clients’] complex needs," she said.