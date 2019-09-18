Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

If you’re wondering ‘where is everyone?’ on Friday, they could be taking part in the Global Climate Strike, which is set to draw attention to the climate change crisis the week before the U.N. General Assembly begins in New York City. Retailer Patagonia is planning to close its doors in solidarity, and Ben & Jerry’s is giving employees at its corporate office a day off. Workers from Google, Amazon and Microsoft are set to walk out to participate. Good news for young adults planning to do the same: New York City won’t penalize students for skipping school to take part in the strike.

Consumers are noticing that brands are getting more political, according to data from Morning Consult released this morning. More than half of respondents (53%) said companies have become more political in recent years, many more than those who said brands are becoming more responsible or charitable. However, the top number softened from last year, when 64% said they had noticed companies getting more political.

Another finding from the research: cancel culture is real. Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they have stopped buying from a brand because of a political stance, nearly twice as many as the 15% who have spent money to support a brand due to its political leanings. Morning Consult is set to present the full findings next week at Advertising Week.

Did someone say "cancelled"? After WeWork’s parent decided this week to delay its initial public offering, CEO Adam Neumann addressed the troops, saying he’s been "humbled" by the collapse of the IPO, according to Markets Insider. Neumann reportedly said on the internal webcast that he has things to learn about running a public company amid critical stories about the company’s governance.

The Financial Times is launching its biggest brand campaign since the Great Recession. The newspaper rolled out the "new agenda" brand platform and combined it with an acquisition drive to boost subscriber numbers. The FT teamed up with Golin’s Brooklyn Brothers for the campaign.