CampaignLab launches in New Zealand

Sydney-based PR and brand engagement agency CampaignLab has made the leap across the pond, launching a new business in Auckland, New Zealand. The news comes after the agency secured a number of new business wins including Fiji Airways and Oppo New Zealand.

Sophia Berry-Smith (pictured), who joins from her previous role as head of communications at NZ news website, Stuff, has been named CampaignLab’s first NZ appointment. She will lead key accounts in-market while helping establish and grow the brand locally.

"Not only have we seen a need to offer these services to our current customers that operate across ANZ, but we also want to show the local market what CampaignLab has to offer and replicate our Australian success in New Zealand," said Andy Scales, director at CampaignLab.

The agency specialises in integrated campaigns, and also offers a range of standalone services including PR, social, digital and content marketing, graphic design, video production and experiential.