PPR merges with BCW in Australia and New Zealand

WPP AUNZ has merged two agencies in its network: PPR and BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe). The merged business will be led by Pamela Klioufis (pictured), managing director of BCW’s Australian business. Through the merger, BCW now has a presence in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland.

The objective of the merger is to combine the "global thinking, experience, tools and systems" of BCW with the "local ANZ reach" of PPR.

Matt Stafford, BCW’s president in APAC, said: "BCW’s Australian operation has already doubled in size over the past 18 months, both in terms of revenue and headcount. And now with this merger, BCW becomes one of the largest PR firms in the country.