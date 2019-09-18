Beattie Communications promotes regional leaders

Joanne Spence, who has been with the agency for 12 years, has been elevated to managing director of Scotland. Spence was previously Beattie's Scotland director.

The Scottish operation includes offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Falkirk, while the North and Midlands division includes Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Spence said: "When I came to Beattie in 2007 I wanted to build the best marketing team in the country. Laurna [CEO] has backed me all the way and I’m delighted that the success enjoyed by me and the team has been recognised in this promotion."

Rachel Gladwin, a director of Beattie North who joined Beattie in 2013, has become managing director of the North and Midlands.

"My career has taken me to four different agencies but Beattie is where I call home," she said.

Headquartered in London, Beattie now has 130 marketing experts in 16 offices across the UK and North America.

CEO Laurna Woods said: "Joanne and Rachel are outstanding leaders who are an inspiration to us all. They have built successful profit centres which have been growing annually for more than five years."