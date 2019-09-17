Watch: Sandy Hook Promise's newest PSA

Sandy Hook Promise launched a chilling public service announcement on Today on Wednesday morning that transforms everyday school items into essentials for surviving a school shooting.

While a shooting takes place in the background of the video, students have to resort to using socks as tourniquets, scissors for self-defense and their new cell phones to say good-bye — feeble substitutes for school-shooting-prevention programs.

"Schools shootings are preventable when you know the signs," the PSA says.

Dini von Mueffling Communications is the earned media lead on the campaign, while BBDO is the creative agency.

"We went well beyond our scope of work," said von Mueffling. "We reached out to all the presidential candidates and have secured three to tweet the PSA. We engaged with the CEOs who signed the gun control letter to Congress and have secured at least a dozen to post the PSA to social media. We’ve secured major celebrities and influencers, as well."

Survive the school year with these must-have #BackToSchool essentials. https://t.co/9KgxAQ0KGz

This PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings & may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel this subject matter may be difficult for you, you may choose not to watch. pic.twitter.com/5ijYMtXRTy — Sandy Hook Promise (@sandyhook) September 18, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates Governor Steve Bullock, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have also pledged to share the video. It is also set to run on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and NPR, as well as on or in The New York Times, USA Today, People, Refinery29, InStyle, Fast Company, and others, according to von Mueffling.

It is the fourth PSA from Sandy Hook Promise since Evan, a 2016 campaign that was a repeat winner at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity the following year.