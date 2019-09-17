Watch: Global Climate Strike launches with multi-platform campaign

The ad highlights the efforts of the Youth Climate Movement, an international network of youth organisations trying to inspire positive action on climate change.

Futerra has been working on creative that pushes back against fossil-fuel briefs and will be closing all its global offices on Friday 20 September to allow its employees to join the first day of the week-long action.

In addition, Seventh Generation, a household and personal-care products company, has donated its national broadcast advertising airtime for the TV spot. The brand is calling on others to join them in donating paid media to the campaign.

The video features the first-person accounts of climate activists voicing their support for the campaign. The ad was directed by photographer and director Rankin.

In July, Futerra joined more than a dozen agencies and climate activists Extinction Rebellion in calling for the industry to declare their fossil-fuel briefs.

To date, 140 global creative, PR and advertising agencies have joined them. Futerra was also a founding signatory to the Create & Strike commitment of agencies to promote the global climate strike.

"Creativity has consequences," said Solitaire Townsend, co-founder of Futerra. "It can serve the solutions or be part of the problem. During a climate emergency, each of us needs to decide which side we are on."

The strike, which is being organised with 350.org, is one of more than 2,100 climate strikes planned across 177 countries.

May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, described climate change as one of the greatest human rights issues facing humanity.

"Fighting the climate crisis is about much more than emissions and scientific metrics; it’s about fighting for a just and sustainable world that works for all of us. And there's a role for all of us, including businesses and creative agencies who have the know-how to capture people’s attention and their hearts," she said.