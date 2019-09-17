Berk Communications names Ryan Mucatel to new COO position

NEW YORK: Berk Communications has named Ryan Mucatel to the newly created position of EVP and COO.

He started in the role on September 3, said Berk founder and CEO Ron Berkowitz, who noted that Mucatel is managing brand name consumer accounts.

"[Mucatel] is running the Puma and Bodyarmor accounts as well as overseeing various other teams across our client portfolio," Berkowitz said. "As direct reports, he has 10 people, although technically outside of me, everyone reports to [him]."

Berk began working as AOR for shoe and apparel company Puma in February.

Berkowitz said he has needed a COO for about a year but was holding out for the right fit. He discovered Mucatel when MWW hired him as EVP last September.

"First and foremost, as we continue to evolve and grow in the space, Ryan’s 20-plus years of experience in the sports and entertainment space, as well as his experience running his own shops, gives us a lot of flexibility," said Berkowitz. "It gives other management teams flexibility to do other things and help bring in new business."

Berk Communications became an independent shop inside the MWW network after the agency acquired a majority stake in Berk in 2015. MWW said it isn’t planning to fill Mucatel’s former position.

Before MWW, Mucatel worked at Taylor for 21 years, most recently as managing partner.