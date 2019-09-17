W sets sail with Royal Caribbean International

W’s remit, which begins on 1 October, involves bringing to life the brand’s ethos of "pushing boundaries, breaking traditions and revolutionising holidays".

W takes over consumer PR duties from Good Relations and said its scope includes executing "brave, ambitious plans to constantly build brand fame and delivering new and increased audience segments".

In 2015, Royal Caribbean appointed four agencies for the UK and Irish market – Red Consultancy to look after the company's UK day-to-day consumer and trade comms, OMD to handle social media, O'Hea PR will handle PR for Ireland, and Good Relations to help launch a new ship, Harmony of the Seas.

PRWeek understands the cruise line company had primarily been working with Good Relations in the UK for the past couple of years.

Royal Caribbean joins W’s list of travel and hospitality clients, which includes British Airways, Travel Republic and Marriott International brands Le Meridien and Renaissance.

Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean International associate vice-president and managing director of UK and Ireland, said: "We're lucky enough that the most senior people in our business constantly ask ‘Why not?’ From bringing skydiving and bumper cars onboard to introducing virtual-reality bungee trampoline zones and creating our own private islands – we are the pioneers of many firsts at sea.

"I have no doubt that the combination of strategic prowess and creative brilliance that the W team possess will ultimately lead to many more 'firsts' for us and I look forward to them delivering awe-inspiring work."

W chief executive and founder Warren Johnson commented: "We’ve always wanted a cruise brand on our books and now we’ve got the most exciting cruise brand in the world. We pitched a highly ambitious, brave plan that will build fame and bring Royal Caribbean to an entirely new audience. We can’t wait to get started."

Last October, Royal Caribbean appointed former Talk.Global board director Shilpa Saul as head of PR and social.



