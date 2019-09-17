Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The We Company is delaying its IPO. The parent of co-working startup WeWork issued a statement on Monday evening that says it "expects" to complete its IPO by the end of the year. The company’s IPO roadshow had been expected to commence this week. Its valuation was recently slashed to $20 billion, less than half of the $47 billion valuation SoftBank gave the startup in January. We Company announced sweeping corporate governance changes in an amended S-1 filing made public Friday. Next month, the company's comms head Jennifer Skyler is joining American Express as chief corporate affairs officer.

New Yorkers should expect more traffic than usual on Tuesday morning. Uber and Lyft drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild will lead a slow vehicle procession over the Brooklyn Bridge and up to Gracie Mansion to call for the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council's help in response to new app changes from Uber and Lyft in New York that will harm drivers' ability to make a living. On Tuesday, Uber will enact new policies to kick drivers off the apps between trips and in areas of lower demand in order to avoid paying drivers as required by New York City’s pay regulations. Lyft enacted a similar policy earlier this summer. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission has failed to take action, according to a release from the Independent Drivers Guild.

Odell Beckham Jr. followed through on his promise to wear another Richard Mille watch on the football field. Even though the NFL warned him that it’s against the rules to wear hard objects while playing, a $2 million RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire was spotted on the Cleveland Browns receiver’s wrist during pregame warmups. He took the watch off before the showdown against the Jets began, however. (And the Browns won, 23-3.) Earlier this month, Beckham shocked fans when he wore a $350,000 watch while playing against the Tennessee Titans. Laura Hughes, director of comms for Richard Mille in the Americas, told PRWeek that Beckham doesn’t have an official partnership with the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

Sean Spicer made his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night. The former White House Press Secretary wore a neon-green ruffled shirt as he shimmied with season 25 champion dancer Lindsay Arnold to the Spice Girls song "Spice up Your Life" in a salsa routine. During the show, Spicer gushed over a tweet President Donald Trump put out congratulating him on the reality gig. "It's nice to have the leader of the free world on your side when it comes to getting votes," Spicer said. One of the judges told Spicer that he looked like he was "being attacked by a swarm of wasps" during his dancing routine. When asked how well he thought he’d do on the show, Spicer told PRWeek last month, "The upside I have is I’m easily the worst dancer. So I can only go up."

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is due to testify in Congress on Tuesday. The White House told Lewandowski not to discuss conversations he had with Trump after he became president, including an exchange at the White House that Democrats view as evidence that Trump obstructed justice and may need to be impeached. The hearing is another advance in the congressional investigations of the White House. The committee is investigating whether to recommend impeachment for Trump and has focused on Lewandowski and former White House counsel Don McGahn.