Dubai launches festival to drive media sector growth

Dubai Media City is launching a new regional festival designed to support industry growth and talent development in the media, entertainment and content development industries.

The three-day ON.DXB will run from 21 to 23 November and feature a sessions covering issues in media, film, gaming, video and music.

ON.DXB will explore ways to empower local and regional talent, promote Arabic content, and further support through access to advanced technologies, finance and a business environment conducive to growth.

Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, said: "The launch of ON.DXB comes as Dubai is named Arab Media Capital for 2020. This emphasises the important strategic role of Dubai in elevating the regional media and entertainment sector’s status on a global level, through its state-of-the-art infrastructure and stimulating business environment for innovation and leadership.

"The event illustrates the role and vision of Dubai Media City in creating a conducive environment for major international companies through to startups in the media and entertainment sectors."

Dubai Media City currently hosts more than 2,100 companies, employing more than 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs in the media, communication and entertainment sector.

Jamal Al Sharif, from the Dubai Film and TV commission, said: "ON.DXB is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate Dubai’s achievements in these sectors to the world. Dubai has become a global hub for cinema production companies and many international film and entertainment companies, thanks to a number of strategic initiatives including a progressive legislative environment that inspires creativity and drives business facilitation."